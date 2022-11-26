Zacatecas, Zac.- Zacatecas Authorities they made a tribute of body present to National Guard coordinatorgeneral Jose Silvestre Urzua Padilla, who was murdered Thursday in Pines.

the tribute was held in the eleventh Military Zone, in the municipality of Guadalupe, Zacatecas, They were present security authorities and Governor David Monreal Avila.

The body of General Urzúa Padilla was transferred to the facilities of the Military Zone Friday afternoon, where honor guards were posted.

The governor participated the zone commander, Hugo Humberto Pedroza Salazar; the president of the judiciaryArturo Nahle Garcia, and the attorney general of State Justice (FGJEZ), Francisco Murillo Ruiseco.

Also present were the head of the Secretary of Public Security, Adolfo Marín Marín, the Secretary of Government, Gabriela Pinedo Morales.

During the tribute, they read a sketch of the general’s military careerHe, who took over the National Guard in Zacatecas in January 2022.

He was also recognized by have been in the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) and in the GN, as well as by its performance for more than 40 years.

“General Urzúa adopted Zacatecas as his second home, showing loyalty at all times and striving in every action to achieve the long-awaited peace,” said Monreal Ávila.

It should be remembered that the coordinator of the National Guard in Zacatecas was shot during an operation in the municipality of Pinos.

Although he was immediately taken to a hospital, he died while being treated.