The Chilean Football Federation (FFCh) filed a formal complaint with Conmebol for the “gross errors” of the Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan in the match in which La Roja tied 0-0 with Canada, a result that leaves them out of the Copa América.

Roldán’s suspension requested

In a note addressed to the president of the Conmebol Referees Commission, Enrique Cáceres, the general secretary of the FFCh, Jorge Yungeexpressed his “deep annoyance and disappointment” over what happened during Saturday’s meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Wilmar Roldán, in the eye of the storm. Photo:AFP

The FFCh questioned the “lack of impartiality” that, in its opinion, Roldán showed in other matches played by Chile previously and his “gross errors” during the match with Canada that motivated the presentation of a “formal complaint” against the judge.

“For the reasons stated above, the Chilean Football Federation requests that referee Mr. Wilmar be sanctioned.

Roldán with an indefinite and definitive suspension, and/or, failing that, with the maximum sanction applicable to such nefarious conduct as those indicated,” Yunge said in the letter.

Two actions motivated Chile’s complaint in this match: the omission of an expulsion of a Canadian player for an obvious elbow, not reviewed by the VAR, and the subsequent expulsion of Chilean Gabriel Suazo for a second yellow card.

Tense exit from Roldán

Wilmar Roldán, referee in Chile vs. Canada. Photo:Private file

Roldán has not had a good time, as after the match he received a large number of insults and criticism on social media. The Chilean press also vehemently criticized the central defender’s performance.

In the last few hours, a video was released on social networks showing the tense departure of the referee from the field with his assistants. The Chilean fans shout everything at him. Roldán covers his head and tries to quickly enter the lower part of the stadium.

But not everything has stopped there. In Chile, some fans leaked the Colombian referee’s cell phone number and his personal email and have threatened him on social networks.

