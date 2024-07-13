At the presentation ceremony of the Junior 2024-II squad there was a peculiar moment that did not go unnoticed and it occurred while Fuad Char, The team’s shareholder spoke about the objectives for this second semester, which includes the end-of-year star in the League, Copa Libertadores and Copa Colombia.

During his speech Char Abdala highlighted the quality of the red and white squad, led by the captain Carlos Bacca, But he asked for commitment and much more dedication, revealing his disappointment at being one step away from the final in the last tournament.

“A new season has begun for Junior. We ended the previous semester with a great disappointment. We should have been in the final, but “this is football”, that is the explanation they always give me when we cannot achieve our objectives,” said the manager.

Char assured that Junior’s management will do everything in their power to achieve the objectives together.

Fuad Char during his speech. Photo:Vanexa Romero/ET Share

“I will try, I will fight, together with the coaching staff, so that our players show… they have quality. The quality that the players of the Colombian national team have, our boys have. What we need is to get that grit that the Colombians have shown in the National Team,” he added.

However, at that moment he wanted to convey the message to the players, motivating them and asking them for more ‘grit’, like the one that the Colombian team has shown in the America Cup.

“Are we going to show it, boys? Of course we are!” he exclaimed, but found no answer. “Man, they won’t tell me anything, they won’t commit themselves. Didier (Moreno), Jimmy (Chará), Víctor (Cantillo)… nothing, bro,” he said while waiting for the players’ response, who blushed and couldn’t say anything.

Bacca took the lead

Minutes later, when it was his turn to speak, top scorer Carlos Bacca assumed his role as leader and responded to Fuad Char’s speech.

“We want, as players and as team captain, to show what our main shareholder wants so much, to see a team with quality and football, but also to put on the overalls when it’s time. We are committed to that, Mr. Fuad,” said.

That anecdotal moment did not please a part of the ‘shark’ fans, who criticized the players’ attitude on social networks.

Others, on the other hand, hope that the team’s response will come on the field, with good football and titles.