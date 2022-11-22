It was only on September 23 when the commercial complex opened its doors to the public. Mitikah Towersince then no incident had been reported inside the facilities until this Monday when a shootout broke out in one of the underground parking lots.

Through social networks, it was where the video of a group of uniformed men from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, who began a pursuit in the square, which ended with an exchange of shots, went viral.

In the clip you can see the officers running after a subject, who had allegedly stripped a person of their belongings in another location and was trying to hide inside the Mitikah Tower aboard a red motorcycle.

They arrest the person responsible

Through a statement, the SSC announced that uniformed officers caught up with him and carried out the preventive inspection, after which they assured him of a replica of a firearm, cash and telephone equipment. It should be noted that a 25-year-old girl appeared at her place, who pointed out that said subject in the company of another person, moments before her, threatened her and stripped her of her belongings.

After the person involved was injured, they requested the emergency services and paramedics diagnosed the now detainee with a possible fracture of the tibia and fibula due to a firearm projectile. For which he was transferred to a hospital under custody, as a detainee.

For his part, the head of the SSC, Omar García Harfuch, highlighted the actions of the elements, who responded in accordance with the protocols and found the arrest of a 28-year-old subject, whose legal status will be determined by capital authorities.

“Comrades from SSC CDMX, when making the arrest of a person who had assaulted a passerby, had to fire shots, wounding the alleged criminal who is already detained,” he wrote on Twitter.