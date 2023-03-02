A video of a shooting in the streets of the city began to circulate on social networks. municipality of EcatepecState of Mexico, after elements of the Municipal police stop a speeding sports car.

Although at first the version was handled that it had been a confrontation between municipal authorities and agents of the Investigation Police (PDI)later confirmed to be fake.

It all began during the pursuit of armed individuals who were traveling aboard a red Challenger-type car, to which members of the Ecatepec Police called a stop for speeding on the road. Adolfo Lopez Mateos Avenueat the height of the Aztec City colony.

However, they ignored it and after being hit by the officers, the four individuals descended to attack the troops with firearms, beginning an exchange of shots.

Subsequently, the subjects identified as Mauricio "N" 22 years old, Paul "N" 20 years old, Gustavo "N" 23 and Carlos Ariel out of 37, they were arrested but residents of the area tried to rescue them, one of them even managed to temporarily take refuge in a home.

The four were seized with two firearms and a kilogram of drugs known as crystal, which was seized by the uniformed officers; Two of the detainees were transferred to the Federal Public Ministry agency along with a squad-type pistol and a revolver, and two others to the Public Ministry of the common jurisdiction of San Agustín.