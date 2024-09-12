The goal Linda Caicedo in the 64th minute he led the Colombian national team to the quarter-finals of Women’s U-2 World Cup0 after the 1-10 victory over South Korea.

“The match, played at the stadium Pascual Guerrero from the Colombian city of Cali, The victory, attended by 35,526 spectators, was never clear for Carlos Paniagua’s team, but was decided by the greater ambition of the locals,” reported the EFE agency.

A real joy

And he added: “And, although in the first half the push that came down from the stands seemed to tilt the field in favor of the South Americans who came out onto the field with three forwards; Yesica Munoz, Karla Torres and Linda Caicedo, the South Koreans knew how to equalize the dominance of a match that was cooling off in the middle of the court.”

Colombia always proposed an offensive game, but it was difficult for them to beat the Korean goal, but it was possible, thanks to Caicedo, the great figure of the cast guided by Carlos Paniagua.

“The goal was a complete joy, I can’t describe it. To really advance in this kind of World Cup is quite complex, the group we were drawn into was very difficult and now beating South Korea is very important and we want to achieve the goal but step by step,” said Caicedo, a player from the real Madrid in the mixed zone of the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali.

After the end of the game, the team met in the locker room of the stadium in Cali and to the rhythm of salsa choke celebrated the victory, the goalkeeper’s undefeated record, Luisa Agudelo, and the step to fours in them waiting for an opponent.

At the celebration you can see how the country’s vice president, France Marquezenjoyed being alongside the players.