Sunday, October 1, 2023
Video: this was the impressive accident suffered by the Colombian soccer goalkeeper

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 1, 2023
in Sports
Video: this was the impressive accident suffered by the Colombian soccer goalkeeper

Colombian soccer

Colombian soccer.

The Greater Voice of Tolima

Colombian soccer.

The player was going to training this Sunday.

The archer of Tolima William Cuesta suffered a spectacular accident this Sunday, when he was on his way to team training near the airport Ibagué pear trees.

Tolima has experienced a promising reaction since the arrival of the coach David Gonzalezwho has given another look to the team and is excited about qualifying for home runs.
What happened

Cuesta was driving his vehicle when suddenly he lost control of it and it overturned.

The first information warns that the incident occurred between the airport roundabouts and Picaleñaa neighboring neighborhood of the city.

Once the accident occurred, Cuesta was taken to a medical center with several injuries, but Tolima had not confirmed his state of health.
