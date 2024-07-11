Colombia defeated Uruguay 1-0 in a tough, tense and hard-fought match on Wednesday to qualify for the 2024 Copa America final, where they will face defending world champions Argentina.

The Colombian team, which extended its unbeaten streak to 28 games, defeated the Celeste with a goal from Jefferson Lerma with a header in the 38th minute, after a corner kick taken by James Rodríguez.

Uruguay played with a numerical advantage for half of the match, with Colombian defender Daniel Muñoz (45+1) being sent off for elbowing an opponent in the rough match that took place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, packed with more than 70,000 spectators, the majority of whom were Colombians.

Fight between Borja and Suarez

The match ended in a brawl, with players from both teams having altercations in the middle of the pitch. One of the most heated clashes was between Miguel Borja and Luis Suárez.

Suarez first approached James, apparently to congratulate him, but then had an altercation with Borja. The two confronted each other and the Uruguayan was very excited, as if the Colombian had provoked him.

Videos circulating on social media show the confrontation between the two, Borja wearing a t-shirt that says Glory is for God. The players push each other until members of both teams arrive to separate them, but there are new confrontations.

Fight in the stands

Several Uruguayan players, including Darwin Núñez, Ronald Araújo and José María Giménez, jumped into the stands to fight with Colombian fans after the Copa América semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia on Wednesday.

When the referee blew the final whistle, there was a scuffle between players from both teams in the centre circle, which was quickly repeated in the stands between fans from both countries. The most surprising thing happened when several players, with Núñez in front, jumped into the stands to get involved in the fight between the fans while objects and liquids rained down on them. Núñez, fists raised in a fighting stance, received a punch in the face from one of the fans from the coffee shop.

The brawl lasted several minutes while police efforts were in vain to separate those involved.

