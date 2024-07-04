On one of the roads in Brazil, drivers experienced terrifying moments when a tanker truck explodedleaving six injured, three firefighters and three reporters.

The event was recorded in video and it didn’t take long for it to be shared on social media due to the shocking imagesbecause the fire engulfed everything in the place.

According to local media SBT Newsthe accident occurred on the BR-010 highway between the municipalities of Paragominas and Ulianópoilis, in For Brazil.

Tanker truck explosion Photo:X: @AlertaMundoNews Share

In fact, reporters wounded They were from the aforementioned media, who were covering the news.

The start of the event is not yet known. fire from the vehicle. However, due to the flames, the authorities isolated the place due to the risk of a very possible explosion.

What everyone expected happened imminently. Hundreds of people who were on the road They managed to capture the exact moment of the explosion.

The fire department reported that the vehicle was completely destroyed and the road was closed for at least three hours while the corresponding work was carried out for the safety of other people.

What is known about the injured?

According to the cited media, The news crew suffered second-degree burnsbut they received medical attention and were quickly transferred to a medical center.

The media outlet to which the reporters belong said in a statement that the professionals were in the place of isolation approximately 300 or 400 meters from the truck. However, the flames reached them.

On the other hand, the firefighters had Burns first degree due to the firefighting clothing and protective equipment they were wearing.

Fortunately, all the injured are out of danger.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Journalist Latest News EL TIEMPO

