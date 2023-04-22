The Rincón de la Vieja volcano, located in the north of Costa Ricaregistered this Friday a “energetic” eruption without any person or infrastructure being affectedthe authorities reported.

An eruption that reaches approximately 2,500 meters above the summit, spewing mainly hot materials out of the crater that are transported by rivers towards the north face of the volcano

It is “an eruption that reaches approximately 2,500 meters above the top, throwing mainly hot materials out of the lake (from the crater) that are transported by rivers towards the north face of the volcano,” said geologist Blás Sánchez through a video released to the press by the National Emergency Commission (CNE).

The Rincon de la Vieja volcano is one of five active in Costa Ricalocated in the Guanacaste region, about 270 km northwest of San José.

So far it is at level 2 of 4 alertwhich assumes a state of “significant” seismicity and small eruptions with “significant emission of acid gases”, according to the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori).

“Throughout this week this volcano has registered important eruptions, although not as large as this one, and it has been spewing materials into the rivers, with which it has a condition of high activity,” added Sánchez.

The CNE geologist pointed out that this type of eruption “provides that the activity is increasing.”

The Ovsicori report noted that the eruption produced a dense column of material that reached up to 500 meters above the crater, which collapsed and produced flows of sediment and water that went down the north flank of the volcano.

It also generated a column of water vapor with “little ash content” that exceeded 2 km in height.

Rincon de la Vieja volcano eruption (3:50 pm)

The Gavilán de Upala Community Emergency Committee reports a strong eruption of the Rincón de la Vieja Volcano, located in Guanacaste. pic.twitter.com/tlIY5kHXof — CNE Costa Rica (@CNECostaRica) April 21, 2023

For the moment, the authorities have asked the residents of the towns on the northern slope of the volcano to stay away from the rivers and streams that descend from the volcano due to possible contamination from the emanated materials.

No damage to people or infrastructure is reported.they said from the CNE. The Rincón de la Vieja volcano is a 1,895-meter-high massif located in the Central Cordillera of Costa Rica, which runs through the center of the country from north to south, and one of the most active in the country.

#LAST MINUTE (VIDEO) A new eruption is reported at the Rincón de la Vieja volcano in Guanacaste around 3:50 pm. According to OVSICORI they are normal eruptions, this exceeds 2,500 meters in height. Prevention and not alarm are the recommendations of the institution.#CulturaCR pic.twitter.com/oIdVoLFI8i – Culturacr.net News (@culturacr) April 21, 2023

