Video: this was the embarrassing expulsion of Carlos Queiroz in the Africa Cup

The Portuguese is the helmsman of Egypt.
The Portuguese is the helmsman of Egypt.
The former coach of Colombia received the red card in the last minutes of Egypt vs. Cameroon.
February 03, 2022, 04:28 PM
In the second semi-final of the Africa Cup, the Egyptian National Team, led by Carlos Queiroz, everything is being played for everything against Cameroon, the local team.
(We recommend: Colombia National Team: Should Rueda resign or be fired immediately?).
In regular time, the game ended 0-0 and right now the extension is being played.
Waiting for the outcome, the former coach of Colombia He stole all eyes at the end of the 90 minutes after being sent off after getting excessively angry with the refereeing body of the match.
The record of the moment, in which it is seen how Queiroz is contained by his assistants, is already going around the world.
(Also: A 21-year-old footballer died after suffering a heart attack in the middle of the match).
SPORTS
February 03, 2022, 04:28 PM
