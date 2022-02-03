Saturday, February 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: this was the embarrassing expulsion of Carlos Queiroz in the Africa Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 3, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
7
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Video: this was the embarrassing expulsion of Carlos Queiroz in the African Cup

The Portuguese is the helmsman of Egypt.

The Portuguese is the helmsman of Egypt.

The former coach of Colombia received the red card in the last minutes of Egypt vs. Cameroon.

In the second semi-final of the Africa Cup, the Egyptian National Team, led by Carlos Queiroz, everything is being played for everything against Cameroon, the local team.

See also  How many teams from each confederation go to the World Cup?

(We recommend: Colombia National Team: Should Rueda resign or be fired immediately?).

In regular time, the game ended 0-0 and right now the extension is being played.

Waiting for the outcome, the former coach of Colombia He stole all eyes at the end of the 90 minutes after being sent off after getting excessively angry with the refereeing body of the match.

The record of the moment, in which it is seen how Queiroz is contained by his assistants, is already going around the world.

(Also: A 21-year-old footballer died after suffering a heart attack in the middle of the match).

Video: this was the embarrassing expulsion of Carlos Queiroz in the Africa Cup

The Portuguese would miss the final if his team manages to qualify.

More news

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, together again: they will compete as a team#

‘Only God knows the frustration’: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

The strangest goal of all? This was the Canada goal that went viral

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #embarrassing #expulsion #Carlos #Queiroz #Africa #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Red Dead Redemption 2 could have an expansion in Mexico | EarthGamer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.