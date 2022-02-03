Video: this was the embarrassing expulsion of Carlos Queiroz in the Africa Cup

In the second semi-final of the Africa Cup, the Egyptian National Team, led by Carlos Queiroz, everything is being played for everything against Cameroon, the local team.

In regular time, the game ended 0-0 and right now the extension is being played.

Waiting for the outcome, the former coach of Colombia He stole all eyes at the end of the 90 minutes after being sent off after getting excessively angry with the refereeing body of the match.

The record of the moment, in which it is seen how Queiroz is contained by his assistants, is already going around the world.

The Portuguese would miss the final if his team manages to qualify.

