United States.- It has become internet trend an old video that has as protagonist Alice Machadoshowing how it was arduous preparation to participate in Miss Universethis after winning Miss Venezuela in 1995.

In the video you can see how hard it was prepared Alice to participate in Miss Universe 1996a beauty pageant that she ended up winning that same year, which is why she was highlighted as one of the most beautiful Latina women in Latin America and even in the United States.

We invite you to read:

Alicia Machado appears being photographed doing exercise routines, also modeling as Miss Venezuela and in the end winning her Miss Universe crown, looking beautiful at only 20 years old and sweeping all eyes at that time.

Who also has a presence in the video and who has surprised everyone is donald trump and it is that the former president of the United States was the owner of Miss Universe at that time, which is why he appears together with the Venezuelan artist.

We invite you to read:

Despite the passing of the years, Alice continues to keep her crown well onbecause she has had several successes in the world of entertainment and is still a very beautiful woman, in addition, she remains in force, obtaining more and more achievements despite a solid artistic career.