Video: this was the brutal fall in the final stage of the Giro d’Italia

Italy spin
Italy spin
The day was held in Rome.
Mark Cavendish prevailed in the last stage of the Italy spin, that took place this Sunday over 126 kilometers in the streets of Rome, after which the Slovenian, Cousin Roglic, was crowned champion and Einer Rubio He was the best Colombian in box 12.
In the last 100 meters there was a fall in which several riders were affected, but not the first in the general.
Hard hit
The Giro authorities gave a positive stop in terms of the injuries of the riders who fell to the ground.
Fernando Gaviriathe Colombian packer, narrowly escaped, as the fall happened two bikes back.
Gaviria disputed the packing, but was almost caught by the fall, which fortunately did not have serious consequences.
