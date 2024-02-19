He soccer It gives rise to many things, among them, the strong fights between the teams that face each other on the field, as happened in a veterans' game in Spain.

The media of La Coruna They reported a pitched fight between players from both sides, in a match that did not end in the best way.

Terrible situation

“What happened in the village of Meicende – belonging to the A Coruña municipality of Arteixo – speaks for itself. A meeting of veterans between the teams of O Silva and O Campanal de Loureda c“It ended with a pitched battle between punches and kicks between its protagonists,” says eldesmarque.com.

And he added: “During one of the moments of the aforementioned match, members of both teams got into a dispute that led many of them to fight, in response to the screams that came from those attending the game who were in the stands.”

The video is clear and you can see how the footballers, without saying a word, face punches and kicks on the playing field.

The images went around the world and were repudiated in the corners of the planet, since it is unacceptable that it happens on the playing fields.

“Far from calming things down, the goalkeeper of one of the two teams runs towards a rival player to kick him in the chest. There the brawl and races break out again throughout the field. A regrettable, dantesque spectacle unworthy of this sport,” the media stated.

