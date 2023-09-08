Video: this was the brutal aggression of which the tennis player Bernard Tomic was a victim

The first women’s semifinal of the US Open Thursday was interrupted for 49 minutes due to a protest from the stands of a group of activists against climate change. the young american Coco Gauff, who went on to win the match, led 6-4 1-0 when cheers erupted from the top of Center Court in New York.

According to the American Tennis Association (USTA), Four protesters, wearing T-shirts with the slogan “End Fossil Fuels”, began to shout the same message.

The attack

And while the US Open is ready for the final games to be played, the tennis player Bernard Tomic f.I was the victim of a brutal assault by two men in Australia.

The police are investigating why Tomic was rebuked by these men, insulted and then proceeded to beat him, as evidenced in the video.

The event happened in Queensland (Australia), more exactly in the Gold Coast area. Tomic, today, it is not known how he is in health.

What is known is that the video is not from these days, as Tomic is in Türkiyecountry in which the Challenger circuit tournament, from which he said goodbye on Thursday after falling in the round of 16.

