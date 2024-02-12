After the shooting that occurred in a Villahermosa clubTabasco, where three people were shot to death and at least three others were injured, a message began to circulate on social networks video of the moment of the attack.

The events occurred around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, February 11, in the Hope 52 club in the Tabasco 2000 areaderived from an apparent discussion between two groups.

In the images captured by a security camera of the establishment, it can be seen that first some attendees began to argue, and although the guards and companions of those involved tried to intervene, they could not stop the conflict.

Later it is observed when a man in black and a black hat fires about four shots into the air to try to stop the fight, however, he is immediately attacked by a young man in a white shirt and jeans, who shoots him at close range. This same subject also shoots several more people and then runs away in a hurry.

In the place were the three people dead and others more injured who were later helped.

Following these events, the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection of Tabasco reported the arrest of seven men, likely responsible for the attack in the bar.

“As part of the Tabasco Seguro operation, elements of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) detained seven men related to a confrontation in a bar in Tabasco 2000 of Villahermosa in which three people lost their lives.”

The agency specified that all of the detainees reside in Villahermosa and some of them intended to escape.

A firearm and three vehicles were also seized, including a gray Jeep Cherokee truck with level 4 armor in which one of the men tried to flee and was finally arrested.

For his part, the governor Carlos Manuel Merino Campos He regretted the events that occurred and issued instructions for a thorough investigation so that this case does not go unpunished.

“I deeply regret the events that occurred in a nightlife center in the area of ​​Tabasco 2000, Villahermosa, where three young people lost their lives.

From the first moment I have issued instructions so that this act is investigated in depth and that this act does not go unpunished, and that responsibilities reach their ultimate consequences.

As the investigations by the corresponding authorities progress, we will keep the families of the victims informed.

I once again urge everyone to avoid the spread of rumors and to ensure that in Tabasco “social peace prevails,” the governor wrote through his Facebook account.