Argentine player Lionel Messi debuted on the right foot with Inter Miami, playing against Cruz Azul corresponding to the Leagues Cup.
The Argentine star was initially on the substitute bench, although at minute 54′ coach Gerardo Martino decided to send him onto the pitch, causing euphoria in the stadium on the part of the fans.
When it seemed that the score ended 1-1, at minute 94′ Lionel Messi appeared to score the winning goal for the Miami team. In a set piece play, ‘La Pulga’ put the ball on the grass, to immediately make use of his educated leg, and with a shot with technique, he sent the ball into the net with a real goal.
Here the video of Messi’s great goal:
Definitely, Lionel Messi He has made it to the Inter Miami team and with just a few minutes on the pitch he has already shown that he is going to cooperate to a great extent to get his team out of the bottom of the general table in MLS.
For now, Lionel Messi and company are already preparing for their next commitment, when next Tuesday they face the atlanta united at the DRV PNK field in the city of Lauderdale, Florida, where they will seek to achieve their second consecutive Leagues Cup victory.
