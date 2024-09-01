This Sunday, September 1, Kylian Mbappé made his scoring debut for Real Madrid in a friendly match. The French striker made his debut in a gritty match against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
The 67th minute was the moment when the goal came about. Federico Valverde received the ball in the half-moon and made a dream play: with a backheel he passed to the Frenchman, who was inside the area. Mbappé followed the play perfectly and finished in front of Rui Silva.
In this way, after much criticism and pressure, Mbappé made his debut in LaLiga and scored his first goal at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The Frenchman scored in his fourth game for Los Merengues. Journalist MisterChip shared a list in which he enumerated how many games it took other great signings such as Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckha, Eden Hazard, among others, to score.
