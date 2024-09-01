When did Florentino Pérez’s galactic signings score their first goal in La Liga?

Figo: in his FIRST match

Zidane: in his THIRD match

Ronaldo: in his FIRST match

Beckham: in his FIRST game

Cristiano: in his FIRST match

Benzema: in his THIRD match

Kaka: in his…

— MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) September 1, 2024