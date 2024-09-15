Julián Álvarez was Atlético de Madrid’s big bet in the summer transfer market for the 2024/2025 LaLiga season. The Argentine striker was not getting the expected minutes at Manchester City and changed teams to be regular and continue his progress.
This Sunday, September 15, during the fifth matchday of the Spanish first division, ‘La Araña’ Álvarez scored his first official goal as an Atleti player.
Almost at the end of the match against Valencia, in the 90+4 minute, Álvarez appeared to score the final 3-0.
Rodrigo Riquelme made a foray down the left flank, reached the byline and delivered a low, low pass that, after a series of rebounds, reached the feet of ‘Spider’ Álvarez, who only had to push the ball to beat goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.
The Argentine national team striker is starting his journey with Atlético de Madrid on the right foot.
Atleti’s next match will be in the Champions League. The Colchoneros will face Red Bull Leipzig on Thursday 19 September in the first matchday of this competition that debuts a new format this season.
Will Álvarez make his mark again and make his Champions League debut?
#Video #Julián #Álvarezs #goal #Atlético #Madrid
Leave a Reply