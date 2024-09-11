The The Colombian National Team won on matchday 8 of the 2025 World Cup Qualifiers by beating the Argentine National Team in the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla with two goals for and one against.

The first goal came in the 25th minute of play.when James Rodriguez sped up a corner kick, he touched it with John Arias, who returned it to him, and the left-hander put in a cross as if with his hand to Yerson Mosquerawho sent the ball into the back of the net for the 1-0 partial.

The equalizer came for Argentina at the start of the second half when James committed Yerson Mosquera with a pass that was cut off by Nicolás González, who went on a counterattack that ended in a goal for the partial 1-1.

Minutes later there was a foul in the area on the side Daniel Muñoz, but the Chilean referee Piero Maza gave fluidity to the game and considered that there was no infractionuntil the VAR review came and it was decreed penalty for Colombia.

James Rodriguez was in charge of collecting in the face to face with Emiliano ‘The Cartoon’ Martinez and executed an unstoppable cross shot to make it 2-1 in Barranquilla.

Gesture by Cuti Romero. Photo:TyC Sports Share

After the final whistle blew, Both teams remained on the field for a few minutes. while those attending the Metropolitano chanted some songs supporting and celebrating the Tricolor’s victory. Something that was not very well received by some of the Albiceleste players.

An example was the reaction of Cuti Romero who ‘responded’ to the fans by making gestures showing them the United States Copa America champion patch, in which they won the final against the Colombian National Team, about two months ago.

