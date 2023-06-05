What would result from a pleasant evening between a Ford Kuga and Volkswagen T-Roc? And Foroc? Or maybe a Kutro? Joe Bristow left his Volkswagen Golf alone with a Volvo engine for a while and the result is the Golvo. This is quite likely the spiciest version of the third-generation Golf you’re going to see today.

Volvo’s 2.3-litre five-cylinder T5 engine is assisted by a turbo. Together they can reach a peak power of more than 950 hp. That power goes to all four wheels. On the drag strip, Bristow reaches a top speed of 162 miles per hour in his Golvo, which translates to about 260 km/h. It reaches that speed within 8.8 seconds. Do not you believe it? Then take a look at the images below.

Third generation Volkswagen Golf with Volvo engine