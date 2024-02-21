You know the iconic photo of Jan Lammers throwing a Volvo 850 racer so aggressively over a curb that it comes loose with two wheels, right? This shot was taken during the 1994 British Touring Car Championship. The Volvo 850 became a crowd favorite as a racing car, but Lammers or his teammate did not get further than sixth place among the manufacturers.

The flying brick still has a special place in the hearts of many enthusiasts, including one Jacob Maller. He saw the famous photo of Lammers in the Volvo, was inspired and wanted one too. Maller found an old 850 for sale for $900. “But it's not a Volvo 900,” Maller joked to the salesman. The joke worked and Maller was allowed to have the Volvo for $850.

This is how you convert a Volvo 850 into a racing car

Given the small supply of tuning parts for old Volvos, Maller got creative with items from other models. For example, he used reinforcements from the C70 Cabrio for a stiffer chassis. In addition to old Volvo parts, Maller uses the 3D printer. These pieces appear original, but are brand new and custom made for this Volvo.

Under the hood, the Volvo engine received the individual throttle valves of a BMW V10 engine. The result is an engine that runs smoothly and delivers power as if it were at the start of a BTCC race. With this 850R, Maller shows how you can convert an old family station into something great. Take a look at the images below.