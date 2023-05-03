The end of the petrol Golf is in sight. In 2024 there will be another facelift of the everyone’s friend before the ninth generation makes its appearance in 2028. From then on, the Volkswagen Golf will be electric. Before that happens, the German car brand will go wild with the Golf 8 R. On May 31, Volkswagen will present the special Golf R 333 Edition. Now let’s see some bits.

The Golf R 333 Edition undoubtedly derives its name from its power. Should that be the case, it will be as strong as the Golf R 20 Years, which was the strongest production Golf ever when unveiled. If the performance is also equal to that of the 20 Years, then the 0-to-100 time is 4.6 seconds and the top speed is 270 km/h.

Furthermore, the Volkswagen Golf R 333 Edition wears a bright yellow jacket and the R logos are blue. At least as interesting: a quartet of exhaust pipes from Akrapovic is attached to the back. From what else we can see of the special Golf R 333 Edition, it looks a lot like the standard R. We’ll find out on May 31 whether that view is correct.

Teaser of the Volkswagen Golf R 333 Edition