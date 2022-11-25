In the Netherlands, Toyota still sells a Land Cruiser, but one of more than one euro ton, with leather upholstery, air conditioning, parking aid, four cameras and groundbreaking technology such as a turbo on the diesel engine. That’s nice if there’s a dealer around the corner, but if you have to fix it in the mud with a screwdriver and duct tape, you’d prefer something simpler.

That is why organizations such as the UN prefer to opt for the old Land Cruiser. Malicious people too, by the way, but that’s another story. Moreover, they are not allowed to shop at this secret dealer. In Gibraltar you will find this huge Toyota dealer where they only sell paint code 058. These are brand new white Land Cruisers from the 70 series, but also the Hilux. As long as it’s indestructible.

So why the old Land Cruiser type? The technology is so simple that the diesel engine does not even have a turbo. One less thing to break. In Gibraltar they adapt the Land Cruisers to the wishes of the customer. Think of things like a bull bar, but also a complete conversion to an ambulance. And yes, they can change the color after the purchase.

Below our colleague takes you through Land Cruiser dealership. In total, some 650 white Toyotas are waiting for a rebuild, after which they are released for peacekeeping missions and other important adventures.