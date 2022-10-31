In the old days, if you wanted toys for the sandbox, you asked your father nicely. If that didn’t work, you tried again with your mother. And otherwise there was the strategy of stomping and yelling. Fortunately, nowadays you can just go to the tuner for new toys for the sandbox, such as this Audi Q7 Overland. The only disadvantage is that you now have to pay for it yourself.

The desert spec Q7 was built in response to a luxury problem. Before giving the SUV a makeover, the owner drove to the desert with his friends to hunt through the dunes. For that, he had to leave his Q7 behind and board a comrade with a Jeep, Toyota Land Cruiser or Nissan Patrol. And that’s nice, but participating yourself is even more fun.

Specifications of the Audi Q7 Overland

So he decided to rename his Q7 Audi Q7 Overland. He left the 3.6-litre V6 engine as it was. He did, however, put the Q7 a total of 43 centimeters off the ground with hefty dampers, 18-inch rims and 35-inch tires. In addition, the Q got a bullbar with two extra headlights on the front bumper and an LED bar on the roof so that you can also play in the sand in the dark.

Other additions include a new exhaust system, solar panels and a compressor. Inside, the Audi Q7 Overland gets a 10.5-inch screen in the center console and an extra panel to the left of the driver where he can control the lighting. We don’t know what the modifications cost. We think it will also be a problem for the owner.