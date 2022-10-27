With how unpredictable the weather is in the Netherlands these days, we don’t rule out publishing a list of the cars that best survive a polar bear attack. Let’s just hope there are enough Coca Cola scarves.

But even if it snows just a little, this radio-controlled car would be a good investment. You are looking at the Traxxas TRX6 with the hood of a Mercedes G 63 6×6. One Henry made a great snow plow, including a snow cannon, with the help of a 3D printer. It’s a hobby, of course, but sitting warm inside while clearing the driveway of snow is quite handy.

It hasn’t snowed yet, so you still have time to massage in at home that you need 800 euros for a radio-controlled car. That is a lot of money, but a lot more affordable than a real 6×6, which nowadays goes for a million. Oh, then you still need to find someone to print the snow plow for you, plus a separate motor for the plow.