Renault was the first to introduce a turbocharged engine into an F1 car in 1977. After two years with many exploding engines, Renault got its reliability right and won the first race. After this, other teams adopted the engine philosophy and the turbo engine became the norm in the 1980s. McLaren had a deal with Porsche in those days. Yes, Porsche then managed to close a deal with an F1 team. Fortunately, otherwise the 911 Turbo above would not have had an old F1 engine.

The modified 911 Turbo above is from the 930 generation and is the work of Lanzante. Previously, the company also installed a 1985 F1 engine in a 911. Now it is the turn of the turbo engine from 1987. Former F1 driver Stefan Johansson contributed to the project. He used this V6 engine during the Austrian GP in 1987. A certain Alain Prost was his teammate at the time.

It was not a successful race weekend for McLaren: Prost finished sixth and Johansson seventh. Prost won some more races that year and Johansson was on the podium several times. As a constructor, McLaren finished the year second with Prost fourth among drivers and Johansson sixth. The following year, Johansson had to make way for one Ayrton Senna and the MP3/4 was exchanged for the MP4/4.

The colors of this Porsche with F1 engine

After his F1 career, Johansson started to focus on art. He was appointed for the design of the paint scheme for this project. He used some green tones from his own helmet design. At the bottom of the page you can see Porsche restorer and bearded man Magnus Walker at work in the 911 with Porsche F1 engine with Johansson as co-driver.

Specifications of the Porsche 911 with F1 engine

Cooler than the color scheme is the 1.5-liter V6 turbo engine in the 930. In race mode the V6 produced around 900 hp and in qualifying mode even 1,200 hp. For the road car, Lanzante sent the six-cylinder to Cosworth to downgrade it somewhat. The rev limiter dropped from 12,000 to 9,000 rpm and the power shrank to 500 hp. Should still be enough.

Lanzante has signed a deal with McLaren to supply fourteen Porsche engines from their F1 cars. The 1987 F1-engined 911 should go for £1.1 million. About 1.3 million euros, which is a lot of money, but then you do have membership in the club 'people with a street car with an F1 engine in it'.