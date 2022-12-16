He is light, small and screams at the top of his lungs. We are not talking about Roel van Velzen, but about Suzuki’s Hayabusa engine. The compact four-cylinder is actually in a motorcycle, has been used for years in light car engine changes because of the three qualities we mentioned earlier. It also appears to fit perfectly in an old Fiat 500. An amalgamation produced in heaven.

The ‘Fiabusa’ is the creation of ZCars from England. They include Hayabusa engines and VTEC blocks in original Minis and 500s. In addition to the engine change, they tackle the cars properly. This 500 received a coilover kit, four-piston front brake discs and trailing arms ZCars yourself. A lot of ingredients for fun, but perhaps also a necessity with such power.

Specifications of the Fiat 500 with Hayabusa engine

Used for this Fiat ZCars the second generation of the Hayabusa engine. The 1.3-liter engine produces almost 200 hp at 11,000 rpm. Significantly more than the original, which produced less than 20 horsepower. The power of the Fiat 500 Hayabusa is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential gearbox. Fortunately there is a limited slip differential. Just listen below.