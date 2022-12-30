It is sometimes said that less can be more. This car enthusiast clearly cares about that. He bought a first-generation Citi Golf (a special Golf for South Africa) and screwed in not one, but two VR6 engines, each with a turbo. The project has cost quite a bit of work, but the result is certainly there.

The owner bought the Citi Golf with a friend and wanted to fix up the old Volkswagen to resell later. In the end, the Golf remains in his possession, because they needed the car themselves anyway. At first he spooned a 1.8-liter engine, but later exchanged it for the first VR6. The car briefly went to someone else, but the current owner bought the car back.

On the internet he saw a video of a Golf with two VR6 engines. That got the owner of the single VR6 engine thinking. The second engine came in the back and it wasn’t too difficult to install, according to the owner: ‘I made the engine mounts myself and of course we had a VR6 gearbox. I also worked with shift rods from a Polo.’

The power of the special Golf with two VR6 engines

The man drove around with the two atmospheric engines for a long time, but after a while he wanted more power in the Golfje. That’s why turbos came on the engines. The Golf with two VR6 engines should now produce 545 hp and 800 Nm, when both engines are running. The car can also drive with only the front engine.

In addition to the overwhelming power, the Citi Golf now also makes a pretty great sound. “One of the best things about the car is the sound of two turbocharged VR6 engines,” says the owner. We can only agree with that, also when it comes to the blow-off valves. Have a listen for yourself below.