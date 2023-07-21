RC cars look like toys that children play with for a handful of hours before the battery runs out and they have to continue playing by hand. But RC cars are also for serious hobbyists with a little more life experience. There are real events where adults can push their RC car to the limit. One James Whomsley from the YouTube channel ProjectAir is also present.

He built himself an RC car with a jet engine with the aim of setting an official record at Guinness World Records. The wheels are made of foam and the nose comes from the 3D printer. The aim of the record attempt is to beat Anthony Lovering. His little car called ‘Black Knight’ has a rocket engine and reached a speed of 338 km/h. Say the top speed of a Ferrari 812 Superfast.

At a British airport, Whomsley’s RC car takes off for its first record attempt. In just eight seconds, the car shoots from 0 to 220.78 km/h. Not bad, but the remote-controlled car doesn’t quite survive. The nose came loose from the car on the way. Later it turns out that the YouTuber forgot to screw on the front wing. This record attempt is disapproved by Guinness World Records.

The second record attempt

Later, the RC car with a jet engine can try again. This time it blows a little harder. Too hard, it turns out. The car is pushed to the edge of the runway during the run and encounters a manhole cover. This lid works as a launching mechanism and ensures that the car takes off. The car explodes on landing.

The jet engine flies off and is destroyed. End of record you would say. Still, Whomsley takes a record, but the one for the fastest RC car with a jet engine. The toy reached a top speed of 152.2 km/h before the crash. So Lovering keeps his record, but Whomsley is now also proudly featured on the Guinness World Records website.