When you think of Jaguar owners from the 1990s, you probably think of older men enjoying their well-earned retirement. At least not to a 21-year-old American kid like Bryan Pontifes. He is a big fan of the British brand. The love for Jaguar was spoon-fed to him, so he now has a 1990 Jaguar XJS.

The Jaguar XJS is now one of the cheaper ways to drive a V12. Or no, to purchase. Driving is another story, as this XJS proves. The V12 said boom and was beyond saving. In America, an LS engine from General Motors would be a logical choice, but Pontifes opts for the engine from a Toyota Supra. Yes, the 2JZ.

Modifications to the Jaguar XJS with 2JZ engine

Furthermore, the XJS is painted in Santorini black and the front bumper is made specifically for this XJS. The owner drew inspiration from Koenig’s tuning gear, the Toyota Supra and the Nissan GT-R. A crazy mix, but it seems to work. Watch below how our tuning correspondent Rob Dahm drives the Jaguar XJS with 2JZ engine through Los Angeles at night.