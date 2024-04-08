The pearl of the Pacific, Mazatlán, Sinaloa was the best place in the world to see the total solar eclipse this April 8, which is why thousands of tourists gathered to witness this astronomical phenomenon, even room reservations at the port were registered months ago by the NASA scientific community, therefore, We present you a video of what was not seen of the 2024 total solar eclipse in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

The total eclipse of North America being visible in the Mexican sky this Monday, this since the last time on July 111, 1991, on social networks they told of their experiences, from everything they saved to see this astronomical event, as well as the alleged effects which caused, as some did not follow the recommendations of not watching it for more than 10 seconds and taking breaks.

It is worth remembering that in recent weeks it became a trend on social networks that musicians from Mazatlán entered into dispute with hotel businessmen, this because they asked to remove the band's music, therefore, citizens demonstrated that their job is to bring music to this tourist place, likewise, when going to the boardwalk and beaches, it is common to see how the musicians bring the atmosphere.

One of the viral videos was the account '@_carlososuna', as it showed that Mazatlán not only stands out for its gastronomy, sunset, beaches and in this case the solar eclipse, without the energy, in light of this, the clip showed Sinaloans and tourists dance everywhere.

Just as some screamed when they saw the sun hide and rise again, there were those who decided to dance, therefore, after the 2024 solar eclipse on the Mazatlán boardwalk, they let themselves be carried away by the atmosphere and happiness by taking the forbidden steps when dancing to a hit. of Band.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products

Join the Debate channel community on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant information!