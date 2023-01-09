The latest powerhouse from Texas is called the Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution. This time, John Hennessey and his colleagues have built a road car that focuses on the better track work rather than the long straights. In this video, Hennessey’s test driver, John ‘Heinrocket’ Heinricy, hurls the new creation around a track.

Heinricy has been very involved in the construction of the Revolution, for example, he adjusted the chassis. The test driver has been in the business for 38 years, including at General Motors. And he drove a time under 8 minutes at the Nürburgring in a Cadillac CTS-V. Heinricy knows his way around the Nordschleife well, having completed more than 1,000 laps there.

Specifications of the Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution

As a power source, Hennessey chooses the same engine as in the F5 that we already know. The brand has at least one good reason for this: the power. The 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8 – which Hennessey affectionately calls Fury – has an output of 1,842 horsepower. Due to the extra downforce generated by the Revolution, the top speed is now 400 km/h. Still not exactly a snail’s pace.