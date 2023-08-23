Not yet seen? Then check out the images of the Belgian Tesla driver with extreme happiness. Or just watch them below as they are at the beginning of the YouTube video. Last week, a Belgian Tesla Model S Plaid went off in a spectacular way at the Schwedenkreuz corner on the Nürburgring, just missing the crash barrier.

The driver of the car has now posted the onboard images of the near-crash online. There you can see that the car is already a bit out of balance before the corner because the driver says he goes off the right pedal. Because the driver has to get the car back in line before he can brake, he is too late to slow down for the Schwedenkreuz corner.

The Tesla Model S Plaid drives 164 km / h when the rear breaks out. With these speeds in this corner, you are more or less a passenger who gives suggestions to the car. In any case, the driver knows how to set the yoke steering wheel just right to limit the damage: the car stays out of the guardrail. You may also give a little credit to ‘luck’.

Does the Tesla Model S Plaid have damage?

According to the owner, two clips from the bottom plate have disappeared after the near-crash and a bolt has disappeared. Tesla tells the driver that this bolt is not essential. The owner therefore also wonders why the bolt is there, if it is not important after all. Incidentally, you can loosen a bolt here and there with every car without the car immediately falling apart.