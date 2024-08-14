This is what the Northern Lights look like from space, as captured by NASA in images sent from the International Space Station. Also known as the Northern Lights, they are caused by charged particles thrown towards Earth by solar flares. Normally, they occur at the poles, but due to the proximity to the maximum solar activity, which occurs around 11 years, between 2024 and 2025 there will be a greater chance of observing an aurora borealis from areas located further south. In the video at the top of the news article, you can see their colours from a perspective before sunrise.