It is nothing new that you hear a belt beeping when you start an old car. Strangely enough, the new Abarth 500e also has a belt, but not a V-belt, but the string of a guitar. When you start the electric Abarth 500e you are greeted by the instrument. And the first time you pass 20 km/h, guitar music can also be heard from outside.

And it doesn’t stop there. With the new electric Abarth 500e you can select a so-called Sound Generator as an option. Then the car makes the same sound as a petrol Abarth from the outside. You can of course turn this off if you are fed up. Below you can hear how that sounds. If you want to hear the guitar, fast forward to 0:38.

Incidentally, even the mandatory sound that electric cars must make sounds different, according to Fiat: ‘Even the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) has a specific sound. Rather than a cold, imposed tone, it’s a sound instantly recognizable to Abarth fans. The sound sets the new Abarth 500e apart from other electric cars.”