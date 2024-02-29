“If it is comparable, it is no longer a Bugatti,” headlines the brand at the first announcement of the Chiron successor. The brand heralds the new chapter of Bugatti with a short video of the power source that will be in the next supercar. It has been up in the air for a while, but today Bugatti confirms the arrival of a hybrid V16. No, not a W16, but two banks of eight cylinders.

According to the brand, the new powertrain is a “pure embodiment of Bugatti's DNA that is not just made for the present, or even the future, but for eternity.” It will be Bugatti's first combustion engine that is assisted by an electric motor. It is still too early for specifications.

When will the Bugatti supercar come with a hybrid V16?

All we get is the usual marketing blah and a short video. In the image fragment we see the V16 engine and the sounds that the monster produces can be heard. Sounds delicious already. Sometime in June, Bugatti promises to welcome 'the latest evolution' of the brand. We will probably hear his name then. Block the entire month in your calendar for the announcement of the first hybrid Bugatti supercar.