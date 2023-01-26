In the Porsche registers you will find that the brand once recorded the number 357, but never used it. Until now. This is the Vision 357; the latest of many Porsche concepts. This strong study model refers to the 356/1 Roadster. That was, for enthusiasts of car facts, the first production car to be named ‘Porsche’. In fact, the Porsche adventure started on June 8, 1948, which is now almost 75 years ago.

So what is it actually? It is mainly a birthday present from Porsche to itself as this important year for the brand is underway. The Vision 357 is a compact coupe with beautiful proportions that combines retro elements with the design style of today. Actually a mix of old and new at the same time, and neither. Or, as Porsche puts it: “It’s a look back at the conceptual journey into the future.” uh, sorry?

Specifications of the Porsche Vision 357

There are a few more important things that we should not forget. Take a look through the carriage and you will see the chassis and engine of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. Given that Porsche made 77 units of the 911 GT2 RS in 935 ‘Moby Dick’ style, it is not surprising to cautiously assume that the brand is planning something similar with the Vision 357. The study model has the great 4.0-liter six-cylinder from the GT4 RS on board, which produces 500 hp.

If you’re familiar with Porsche’s past, you know that the company’s designers are true historians. Michael Mauer is at the helm of the design team and talks about the work in Weissach: ‘Would it be better to have a blank sheet and not a lot of restrictions? No. History leads the way… I would compare it to a compass.’

According to the chief designer, it is necessary to use this compass for what is to come. ‘That also produces a brand that stands for certain values. It would be stupid not to build on this, but you have to find the right balance between tradition and innovation, otherwise you will not be successful in the future.’

The van is also included

To tease us even more, Porsche is also showing new photos of the Renndienst concept; a kind of Porsche van that can take your racing Porsche to and from the track on a trailer. Don’t fret, Porsche – just build them both. You can view the Porsche Vision 357 at the Drive Forum in Berlin from January 26 to June 30.