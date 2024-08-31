Chihuahua, Chih.- The ISSSTE transfer ambulance with economic number T045 lost control for unknown reasons, causing it to fall violently into a stream and crash head-on, killing the person immediately.

So far, a man and a woman have been identified who responded to the names of Johari P., as well as Iván P., the latter of whom died upon arriving at a hospital in the city of Chihuahua.

No traces of braking or dragging could be found at the scene, so it is presumed that the driver lost control and fell directly into the stream.