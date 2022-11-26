The separation of the mud patch from the mountainsides was strong enough to send cars and buses drifting out to sea at the port of Casamichola, on the northern tip of the island.

Traffic on the streets was difficult, while the island’s mayors urged residents to stay in their homes, and at least 100 people were reported stranded.

There is a conflict about the death toll, as Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini initially said that 8 people were confirmed dead, while the Interior Minister later said that no deaths had been confirmed, while between 10 and 12 people were missing.

The Italian news agency ANSA quoted the mayor of Naples as saying that one body had been found on the island, which is located in the Gulf of Naples.

“The situation is very complicated and dangerous because maybe some of these people are buried under the mud,” Interior Minister Matteo Biantidossi told state TV channel RAI from Rome’s emergency centre.

ANSA also reported that at least 10 buildings collapsed, and a family including a newborn baby reported missing earlier was found and receiving medical care, according to the Mayor of Naples.

A video clip from the island showed small bulldozers clearing the roads, while residents used water cannons in an attempt to clear the mud from their homes.

Firefighting teams and the Coast Guard are participating in the rescue efforts, and reinforcements have arrived on board a ferry, including teams of sniffer dogs, to assist in the search efforts.

The densely populated, mountainous island is a popular tourist destination with beaches and spas.

A 4-magnitude earthquake struck the island in 2017, killing two people, and causing severe damage to the cities of Casamichola and Laco Amino.