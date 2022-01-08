You have undoubtedly seen them during your holiday at the bottom of hills and mountains: emergency stop lanes. These are large dead-end gravel boxes that you never had to use with a bit of luck. They are there for vehicles (especially trucks) whose brakes no longer work, for example because the brake pads have overheated. By driving themselves into the large gravel box, the vehicles come to a stop. The trucks probably won’t get off completely without damage, but it’s better than crashing into the back of another vehicle or driving off a mountainside.

Gravel buckets at the bottom of hills in action

