We get it too. Then you are Zeus – the thunder god, ruler of Mount Olympus and victor in the battle against the giants. You spent all these years working on a rugged and unbeatable image, and then those humble mortals use your powers to make the battery of a Toyota Prius. You have to vent that frustration every now and then.

In the video below you can see how the Toyota Prius from a storm chaser gets a big blow from Zeus. The guy films inside how his car is struck by lightning. Although the Faraday cage does a good job, the electronics in the car no longer work. The exact damage is unknown. In any case, the antenna that the lightning struck has been written off.

Lightning strikes around 20 seconds and from 1:20 minute you can see the image from outside. If you look closely at the wheels, you can see how the car transmits the lightning to the ground.