Although it is not visible from space, a large five-kilometer-diameter caldera is hidden below sea level that makes up the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai submarine volcano, located about 65 kilometers north of the Tongan island of Tongatapu. In the video that accompanies this news you can see the structure of the volcanic cone that erupted on January 15 in the south of the Pacific Ocean. The consequences of the eruption are visible from a bird’s eye view. Several satellite images taken before and after Saturday reflect the damage caused by the volcano on the island of Tonga. The ash has covered the entire landscape and has dyed the roofs of the buildings grey.

This is the largest eruption recorded worldwide since Pinatubo in 1991. It has cut off parts of the archipelago and has even destroyed an islet that the volcano itself had created in another eruption that occurred seven years ago. The explosion reached 30 kilometers in altitude and caused a wave of 1.19 meters that reached Nukualofa, the capital of the kingdom of Tonga, in minutes. The cloud of gases and ashes is estimated to have exceeded 40 kilometers in height, even reaching the stratosphere. The blowout was felt throughout the entire Pacific Ocean, causing tsunami alerts in Latin America, Japan, the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

In Peru, the sea took over the urban area on the north coast, even causing the death of two people on the shore of Naylamp beach, who were swept away by the waves while traveling in a vehicle. The Government of Peru asks for explanations for the delay in the notification of the tsunami alert, which did arrive in advance in nearby countries such as Chile or Ecuador.