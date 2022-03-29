Although it sounds like a cliché, Jesús Corona is like good wines: over the years he has become a more complete and confident goalkeeper. The 41-year-old goalkeeper is one of Cruz Azul’s most important elements despite his seniority. Hand in hand with his experience and leadership, the cement defense has another face when ‘Chuy’ is on the field of play. In mid-March, the soccer player suffered an injury to his right leg during a warm-up, which has kept him on the sidelines.
Through social networks, a recording was shared in which “Chuy” Corona can be seen in his rehabilitation process. According to the most recent journalistic reports, the goalkeeper will be evaluated this week to see if he is recovered to play the duel against Atlas this Saturday, April 2 at the Azteca Stadium or if he will require more days to be one hundred percent and return to the fields. .
Corona missed the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals against Montreal and the matchday 11 match of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 against Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium. In this journey, the Celestial Machine adds a draw and a defeat. During this season, ‘Chuy’ has played 810 minutes in 9 games, has received 10 goals and left his goal blank on three occasions.
Sebastián Jurado has been the footballer in charge of supplying the absence of Jesús Corona. The 24-year-old goalkeeper would return to the bench for the duel against the red and blacks in the event that ‘Chuy’ receives the green light to return to activity.
