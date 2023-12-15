Mexico City.- Actor Lee Jung-jae, Seong in The Squid Game, aims a sniper rifle into the distance. He shoots another man, who falls to the ground. Lee takes cover to avoid the shots of a companion of the guy he wounded.

The scene is part of the short film PUBG Ground of Honor: Rondo, released last December 6 on YouTube by the PUBG: Battlegrounds account. Krafton, the South Korean company behind the multiplatform video game, integrated the short film as part of the marketing campaign for the launch of the new Rondo map.

Lee plays Beta, a character who commands his team against Alpha, played by Chinese actor Daniel Wu. The action short with real actors recreates the frenetic confrontations in the pioneering Battle Royale title, launched in 2017 and which remains valid more than 6 years after its appearance.

There is even the mobile version PUBG Mobile, launched in 2018, available in the App Store, Google Play and AppGallery application stores.

The short film was directed by Sam Hargrave, who directed Rescue Mission, a 2020 action film starring Chris Hemsworth. Lee, as referenced above, comes from the series The Squid Game, which had 265 million views during its first 91 days on Netflix, according to Statista.

The collaboration between entertainment industries was a good incentive for Krafton. PUBG: Battlegrounds has collaborated with the video games NieR: Replicant, NieR: Autonoma, as well as Capcom's Street Fighter 6.

Meanwhile, characters from Jujutsu Kaizen, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Dragon Ball Super and Arcane, the League of Legends series on Netflix, have paraded through the mobile version.

With the injection of Krafton resources into Rondo, the advertising strategy was no less. Rondo, distinguished by its large expanse of 8×8 km, is his largest map to date.

Innovation on the map

Taehyun Kim, director of game production at PUBG Studios, said in an interview with Grupo Reforma that Rondo's idea was driven by the desire to innovate within the game's map portfolio.

“The team tried to integrate a unique blend of modern and traditional elements, drawing inspiration from East Asian culture,” Kim said.

“This approach aimed to diversify the visual experience and introduce new strategic layers to the gameplay, increasing the depth and appeal of the game,” he added.

Rondo combines cityscapes with traditional environments and introduces elements such as destructible bamboo and urban escalators, offering players new tactical opportunities.

“These features create a dynamic battlefield that differs significantly from the more consistent terrain of previous maps,” Kim said.

Although he did not confirm that he has included user suggestions in Rondo, Kim assured that the development team values ​​​​community feedback and considers it crucial in shaping the evolution of the game.

“This feedback is critical to improving realism and introducing diverse gameplay elements that resonate with the player base,” he said.

What do Mexican gamers represent for the people involved in the development of PUBG Battlegrounds?

Mexican players, as part of the broader PUBG: Battlegrounds community, play an essential role in the continued development of the game. Your feedback and engagement are vital in shaping the future direction of the game.

Rondo has been available on PC since December 6 and on consoles it arrived on December 14 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. It should be noted that the video game is free to download.