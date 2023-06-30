Meet Emily, a secret electric GT built in just ten months by ex-Saab employees. This car could completely change the way we design cars. Why? Because the NEVS Emily GT you see above has four electric motors. That’s not very exciting, but the engines are not on the front and / or rear axle or under the car.

The engines are incorporated in the four 18-inch wheels. Each wheel contains all the technology to drive it. Finally, a sleeve has been made around it so that no water or other trouble can reach the technology. The four motors together produce 430 horsepower and draw power from a massive 174-kWh battery. That means that you should be able to travel more than 965 kilometers on a full charge.

NEVS has engaged the company Protean Electric for the special motors. Andrew Whitehead is the boss of this company and he explains to us how the concept works. In addition, we drive NEVS Emily GT, we find out how important torque vectoring for this car is and how big is Emily’s butt, or er, the trunk. View the images below.

Driving the NEVS Emily GT