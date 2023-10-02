You don’t need much for a car meeting: a parking lot, some cars and their owners who like to show off their new exhaust. You can make it as cheap or expensive as you want. The most expensive and exclusive car meeting of all is the Supercar Owners Circle. Join us for a look into this world.

The nice thing about these supercar owners is that they don’t mind putting some miles on the odometer or running the risk of some flies being killed on the grille. Here you will find the crème de la crème of the car world. From modern hypercars to poster cars, golden oldies and outright icons.

This year the owners are gathering at the La Zambra Resort in the south of Spain. There we drive to the Circuito Ascari for a quiet parade lap. With these cars and owners, ‘quiet’ is not really an option. After the visit to the circuit, someone let us drive in his Koenigsegg CCXR. This person appears to be called Christian von Koenigsegg. View our trip with the Supercar Owners Circle here.