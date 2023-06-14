This Tuesday Former US President Donald Trump attended a federal court in Miami, where notification of the 37 federal charges filed against him takes placein relation to the storage of classified documents at the end of his mandate.

This makes him the first former president in US history to face federal indictment.

In this regard, Trump wrote on his Truth Social network: “One of the saddest days in the history of our country. We are a nation in decline!!!”

Minutes later he was arrested at the courthouse and, despite the fact that he entered through a tunnel, some media and supporters captured the moment of his arrival.

No photos will be taken inside the court

Judge Jonathan Goodman, who according to the media worked as a reporter before studying law and starting a judicial career, said “no” to making an exception to the ban on taking photos and videos in Miami federal courts because of interest and importance of today’s audience.

The “media coalition” requested that a “limited amount” of photos and videos be allowed inside the building at least before the hearing and that the court provide audio recordings of Trump’s appearance and future hearings in the case.

The judge justified his decision to deny both things in that he will not be the main judge of the case, a responsibility that has fallen on Colombian-born judge Aileen Cannon and, therefore, it is “not appropriate” for him to make such decisions.

Trump supporters gathered outside the courthouse.

Meanwhile, It was learned that the former president pleaded “not guilty” to the federal charges filed against him and attributed the accusation led by special counsel Jack Smith to a “great witch hunt” launched by the current US president, Democrat Joe Biden, and which responds to a campaign of “electoral interference”.

