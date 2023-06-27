When can you call something a car? We admit that this is a borderline case, because there is not much left of the Fiat Panda. A couple of Italians sawed the cozy car to pieces to make it even more cozy. And yes, there is still a driver in the car. Or actually it is more lying down. Nine out of ten occupational therapists advise against this car.

The body parts of the Fiat Panda are mounted on a three-wheeled frame. There is no more room under the hood for the original engine, so there is TheDrive a small two-stroke engine in the lowest car ever. The windows are blinded (if you want to call it windows) and the driver looks out through a GoPro. Boarding is via the tailgate.

The final product looks like it was made thanks to a glitch has sunk through the ground. It’s the perfect car for a game car limbo and you’ll never have to pay for parking again, but otherwise there are very few uses for this Panda. He’s there because he can.