today afternoon arrived in CancunQuintana Roo, the first wagon of what will be mayan trainone of the most ambitious tourism projects that Mexico has had in recent decades.

to receive the first wagon of the Mayan Train and showing part of its interior to future passengers, were the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador; the governor of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama, and Maite Ramos, as a representative of ALSTOM, the company that is manufacturing the wagons.

During the tours aboard the standard wagon of the Mayan Train It was noted that this has two and two seats facing each other on each side of the train, it was noted that the seats exceed quality standards and even “are wider than airplane seats.”

The seats are in turquoise blue fabric with gray headrests, while the wagon’s interior finishes are in natural wood.

In addition, it was pointed out that there will be another type of wagon, more exclusive, which will have larger spaces, since it will only have two and one seat in its rows.

as this is a wagon of the Mayan Train recently arrived, it was clarified that they still need to install screens and other accessories. In addition, AMLO stressed that three more wagons are on the way.

Maite Ramos, from ALSTOMstressed that all the carriages of the Mayan Train will be “one hundred percent accessible: spaces for suitcases, for bicycles, for people with reduced mobility”, in addition, it will have separate bathrooms for men and women.

AMLO walking down the aisle of the first wagon of the Mayan Train that arrives in Cancun, Quintana Roo. (Capture)

“All it is top quality and the most important: It is 72 percent national content, one hundred percent made in Mexico “Maite Ramos emphasized, to which AMLO responded with applause.

Minutes later, the President of Mexico used his Twitter account to reveal the date of when the Mayan Train tests will begin, since he confirmed that they plan to inaugurate the complete route next December.

“The first carriage of the Mayan Train arrived in Cancun. Three more arrive tomorrow. Until September 1 they will be in dynamic tests; That day we will go up in Campeche towards Mérida, Chichén Itzá and again to Cancún on a supervision tour because the inauguration is scheduled for December. The transformation is going,” said the president of Mexico.

Maite Ramos, from ALSTOM, explains to Mara Lezama and Lópéz Obrador the spaciousness of the cabins where the Tren Maya driver will go and the resistance to bullets that the windows have.

At the event, it was stressed that the wagon traveled 1,943 kilometers from Ciudad Sahagún to Cancún, where one of the Mayan Train stations will be.

Next we leave a VIDEO shows What are the Mayan Train wagons like inside?.

Join our chat and receive more Travel News on WhatsApp